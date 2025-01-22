Bayern want six wins in Champions League for top eight finish, says Kompany

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands : Bayern Munich aim to beat hosts Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday as they look for two wins from their final two matches to book a top-eight finish and a spot in the next round, coach Vincent Kompany said on Tuesday.

The Bavarians, who lead the Bundesliga title race, have won four matches and lost two so far in the competition, which introduced a new league phase in place of the group stage this season.

"You cannot differentiate between small and big games," Kompany told a press conference. "That is why this game tomorrow is for us of the highest priority."

"I had a lot of fun with this new format. No criticism of the new format but I don't look at table," he said. "We know with six wins you are in the top eight. Three wins and you are in the playoff phase."

Bayern are in 12th place on 12 points, with the top eight advancing to the Round of 16 and the next 16 going into a playoff phase.

"All the teams have a different programme. My aim is to win six games," he said.

Kompany will be able to pick from a growing squad, with several players back from injury or illness, including Jamal Musiala, who made substitute appearances in the past two matches after returning from illness.

"We will see tomorrow (if he will start)," Kompany said. "Today it was important that we saw the squad filling up. Not all of the players have the same fitness level... but we have a team with a lot of experience."