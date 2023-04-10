Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bayern's Choupo-Moting to miss Man City clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bayern's Choupo-Moting to miss Man City clash

Bayern's Choupo-Moting to miss Man City clash

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - April 1, 2023 Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in action REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

10 Apr 2023 08:17PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2023 08:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will miss his side's Champions League quarter-final first leg game at Manchester City on Tuesday night due to a knee injury, the Bundesliga leaders said on Monday.

Choupo-Moting, who is in his third season with Bayern after stints with Paris St Germain and Stoke City, is their top scorer this season with 17 goals in all competitions.

The 34-year-old also missed Bayern's 1-0 league victory over Freiburg on Saturday.

"Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will not travel to Manchester," Bayern said in a statement. "The forward is unavailable due to a knee problem."

Bayern also said defender Lucas Hernandez, who has not played since suffering a knee injury at last year's World Cup in Qatar, has returned to training with the ball.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.