Bayern's Davies ruled out with hamstring injury
Soccer Football - Champions League - Feyenoord v Bayern Munich - Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands - January 22, 2025 Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

24 Jan 2025 12:23AM
Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring strain late in the first half of Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League defeat at Feyenoord, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

Canada international Davies had recently returned after a thigh injury sidelined him for over a week last month.

"Alphonso Davies sustained a muscle strain in his left hamstring in the Champions League match at Feyenoord (0-3) on Wednesday night. This was confirmed by a scan carried out by the FC Bayern medical staff," the club said in a statement, without giving a timeline for the 24-year-old's return.

Bayern midfielder Joao Palhinha is also out after suffering an abductor muscle injury in November, while a kidney contusion has sidelined goalkeeper Daniel Peretz. Defender Sacha Boey is yet to make his comeback after suffering a ligament injury last month.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern visit Freiburg on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

