Bayern's Gnabry suffers adductor muscle injury

BERLIN, April 18 : Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry will be out of action for weeks with an adductor muscle tear, the club said on Saturday, with the player set to miss the Bavarians' key Champions League and German Cup matches this month.

The injury could also affect the 30-year-old's chances of making the Germany squad for the World Cup starting in June. Gnabry was in the starting lineup for both the recent friendly internationals against Switzerland and Ghana in March.

"FC Bayern Munich will be without Serge Gnabry for an extended period," the club said in a statement. "The attacking midfielder has suffered a tear of the adductor muscle in his right thigh. This was the result of an examination by FC Bayern's medical department."

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is set to announce his World Cup squad on May 12.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern are chasing a treble of titles with a German Cup semi-final at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and a Champions League semi-final first leg at Paris St Germain on April 28.

The Bavarians can seal the domestic league title on Sunday against VfB Stuttgart.