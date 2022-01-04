Bayern's Hernandez, Nianzou test positive for COVID-19

Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez and Tanguy Nianzou have tested positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Monday, adding to a mounting list of players forced into isolation due to the virus.

Club captain Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards returned positive tests on Saturday, while assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller is also isolating at home.

"Two more FC Bayern players have tested positive for the coronavirus and are now self-isolating at their current location. The players are Lucas Hernandez (in the Maldives) and Tanguy Nianzou. Both are well," Bayern said in a statement .

"For Leroy Sane, Josip Stanisic and Dayot Upamecano, a diagnosis has not yet been received."

Last month, the German champions said that Joshua Kimmich would be ruled out until the new year due to lingering effects of the coronavirus. The midfielder later said he regretted not making the decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine sooner.

Bayern, who are nine points clear at the top of the standings after 17 games, host Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday following Bundesliga's winter break.