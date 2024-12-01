Bayern's Kane doubtful for German Cup match against Leverkusen - Kompany

DORTMUND, Germany : Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is doubtful for their German Cup match against holders Bayer Leverkusen next week after picking up an injury in their 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday, coach Vincent Kompany said.

The England captain and Bundesliga top scorer was taken off after 33 minutes with the hosts leading 1-0. Bayern squandered several good chances in the second half as they struggled with their finish before Jamal Musiala rescued a point for the league leaders with an 85th-minute header.

"Harry's feeling is that it may not be something too serious," Kompany told a press conference. "But we will have to wait. He will have to do a scan and then we will know more.

"But obviously it will be tight for Tuesday. I don't know many players who can recover that quickly," Kompany said.

Bayern, who before Saturday had won their previous seven matches across all competitions without conceding a single goal, host Leverkusen in the German Cup round-of-16 on Tuesday.

"Harry's goals are very hard to replace but we have said from the start that we trust our squad," said the coach.

"You cannot replace players of his quality with another place but the boys can do it together."

Bayern looked to be heading to their first league loss without Kane's punch up front before Musiala's late equaliser.

"We don't start a game without wanting the three points but today we did not get the three points. That is the reality," Kompany said.

"We were a goal down so we showed character. We levelled and then kept on pushing and that showed that we have this belief. No successful team can go through a season without such moments."