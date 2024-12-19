Bayern's Kane likely to return against Leipzig, Kompany says

Bayern Munich's leading goalscorer Harry Kane is on track to return from injury in Friday's Bundesliga clash with RB Leipzig at home, coach Vincent Kompany said on Thursday.

Kane, who has scored 14 goals in 12 league appearances this season, has been out since sustaining a thigh injury in last month's 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

"I won't say whether he'll start or not. The final training session is still important today. If everything goes well, he'll definitely play a part tomorrow," Kompany told reporters.

The England international, who topped the scoring charts in last season's Bundesliga with 36 goals, has been irreplaceable in Bayern's attack, Kompany said.

"We said previously that we couldn't replace Harry Kane like-for-like. Harry has this incredible sense of where he needs to be in the box," the Belgian coach added.

"He's one of the best in the world in the box, that's where he makes the difference. There aren't many players who can do that."

Bayern suffered their first loss in the campaign on Saturday, a 2-1 defeat at Mainz, with Kompany missing several key players due to injuries, including Kane, Joao Palhinha, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry and keeper Manuel Neuer.

Kompany said he was glad to see Davies, Kane and Josip Stanisic back in training and hoped others would return during the three-week winter break which is starting from Saturday.

"If things go as well on Friday as they did in training yesterday, we'll be in good shape," he said.

Bayern, with 33 points from 14 matches, are four ahead of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, while fourth-placed Leipzig have 27 points.