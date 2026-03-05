Bayern's Kane to miss Gladbach game with minor injury

MUNICH, Germany, March 5 : Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane will miss Friday's Bundesliga home game against Borussia Moenchengladbach due to a calf injury, coach Vincent Kompany said on Thursday.

England captain Kane has been in outstanding form this season and scored twice in the 3-2 victory at second-placed Borussia Dortmund last week which put them 11 points clear at the top.

"He took a knock to his calf and has not fully recovered yet," Kompany told a press conference. "It's just a knock, nothing serious for the near future but we may be a day short of him being able to play."

"We're pretty relaxed about it, but obviously we would have liked Harry to be there."

Kane has equalled a league record with at least two goals in four consecutive matches, and has netted 30 times in 24 Bundesliga games this season.

The 32-year-old is looking to break the all-time Bundesliga record of 41 goals held by Robert Lewandowski. He also matched a league record with his 10th converted penalty.

Defenders Hiroki Ito and Alphonso Davies will also be missing with Bayern bracing for a busy schedule, with their Champions League round of 16 first leg at Italy's Atalanta next week.

Kompany warned their big advantage in the standings did not mean the title was wrapped up. Bayern are on 63 points with Dortmund second on 52 and Hoffenheim third on 46.

"We've had an 11-point lead before and we know how quickly that can change," said the Belgian. "We only focus on our performance and our wins – I glanced at the table once after the Dortmund game, and it looked good. But after that, only Gladbach mattered again."