Bayern's Kane ruled out of Mainz game as Kompany plays down injuries

Bayern Munich's leading scorer Harry Kane has returned to training but the England forward will not make the squad for Saturday's visit to Mainz, coach Vincent Kompany said on Friday.

The Bundesliga leaders posted a video on Thursday showing Kane, who suffered a thigh injury during last month's 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund, finding the net in training drills.

"Harry Kane will not return against Mainz, nor will the other injured players. The guys who played against Shakhtar Donetsk are available," Kompany told reporters on Friday.

Bayern, who won 5-1 at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday, are also without Joao Palhinha, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry and keeper Manuel Neuer among others, with the winter break approaching.

"Looking at the injury history of a squad is important. Our role is to minimise them. So far we have succeeded in doing that, but I'm not surprised that there is a moment when there are several injuries," Kompany said.

"Right now I'm very happy that we have a winter break because there won't be a summer break. It's important to have a certain number of days to recover, not only physically but also mentally."

Mainz were knocked out of the German Cup in a 4-0 loss to Bayern in October, but have shown good form in the league since, winning three of their last four matches to rise to ninth in the table.

"We have a lot of respect for the opponent and know that there are no easy games. We have to deliver, but we always have confidence in the squad," Kompany added.