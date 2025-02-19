Logo
Bayern's Kane suffers calf injury
Bayern's Kane suffers calf injury

Soccer Football - Champions League - Knockout Phase Playoff - Second Leg - Bayern Munich v Celtic - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 18, 2025 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo

19 Feb 2025 08:19PM (Updated: 19 Feb 2025 08:29PM)
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane will miss a few days of training after suffering a minor calf injury, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury which led to internal bleeding before Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League home draw with Celtic.

"I'm not sure if I can play against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday," Kane said after Bayern's 3-2 aggregate win over Celtic, adding that he suffered a minor jaw injury in a collision during last weekend's draw at Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern are through to the Champions League last 16 and have an eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

(This story has been refiled to fix a typo in paragraph 1)

Source: Reuters
