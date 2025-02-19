Bayern's Kane suffers calf injury

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane will miss a few days of training after suffering a minor calf injury, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury which led to internal bleeding before Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League home draw with Celtic.

"I'm not sure if I can play against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday," Kane said after Bayern's 3-2 aggregate win over Celtic, adding that he suffered a minor jaw injury in a collision during last weekend's draw at Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern are through to the Champions League last 16 and have an eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

