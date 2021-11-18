Logo
Bayern's Kimmich doubtful for Augsburg clash over COVID concerns
Bayern's Kimmich doubtful for Augsburg clash over COVID concerns

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - October 17, 2021 Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich celebrates after the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen.

18 Nov 2021 09:34PM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 09:31PM)
MUNICH, Germany : Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich is doubtful for their Bundesliga game against Augsburg on Friday after coming into contact with a person suspected of having COVID-19, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Thursday.

Nagelsmann added a decision on whether Kimmich will be at the team's disposal on Friday would be taken later.

"With Joshua it's a precautionary measure at the moment," Nagelsmann told reporters. "There's the suspicion that he came into contact with an infected person.

"I don't know exactly when the result will come in regarding the person close to Joshua. It should be today, but I don't know 100per cent. He was not with us today as a precaution. It'll be decided later today and we'll know more."

Should Kimmich's acquaintance test positive, then the player will need to go into a seven-day quarantine for having come into contact with an infected person, Nagelsmann said.

Kimmich has come out of a week's quarantine after team mate Niklas Suele tested positive earlier this month, forcing him and three other Bayern team mates - Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Jamal Musiala - to go into isolation.

The Germany midfielder, who has not been vaccinated after voicing concerns over potential long-term effects, has been at the heart of an ongoing discussion about whether top footballers should take the shot given their role model function in society.

Fans for Friday's game in Augsburg need to have either proof of vaccination or proof of having recovered from an infection but players do not need to be vaccinated.

Bayern are four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and also visit Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League next week.

"Obviously (the coronavirus) is a frustrating issue. It keeps us busy," said Nagelsmann, who will also be without winger Kingsley Coman against Augsburg.

"We play against Augsburg in about 24 hours and none of you has asked a question about the match. Only about the pandemic."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar)

Source: Reuters

