Bayern's Kompany rues missed chances against Feyenoord

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands : Bayern Munich should have scored in their 3-0 loss at Feyenoord in the Champions League, coach Vincent Kompany said on Wednesday after his team had 32 efforts on goal and enjoyed close to 70 per cent possession.

Feyenoord proved brutally efficient, scoring twice through Santiago Gimenez in the first half before adding a third with a total of just six efforts towards goal in the entire game.

Bayern hit the post through Leroy Sane's second-half header and were repeatedly denied by outstanding Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow.

The keeper twice stopped shots from Harry Kane and punched a point-blank header from Jamal Musiala over the bar.

"I have to be honest, Feyenoord deserved their win. They fought hard and ran," Kompany told a press conference.

"We had many chances. I felt we could have scored one, two or more goals. Feyenoord used their moments well."

With one matchday remaining, Feyenoord climbed above Bayern, into 11th place on 13 points. The Bavarians dropped to 15th on 12 following their third defeat in seven matches.

The top eight qualify for the round of 16 and the next 16 teams go into a playoff.

"Individually and collectively it wasn't enough from our side today," Kompany said.

"We put the work in we gave it our all but the performance was not just good enough. We had our moments where we could have scored but we did not make the most of them."