Nov 29 : Bayern Munich's injury woes worsened after midfielder Konrad Laimer suffered a tendon dislocation in his right ankle during Saturday's 0-0 draw at Hamburg and he will undergo surgery, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

• Laimer came on in the second half for 18-year-old Lennart Karl, but a blow to his foot forced him off in the 87th minute as Vincent Kompany's side extended their winless run in all competitions to three matches

• The draw, Bayern's fifth of the Bundesliga campaign and third in their last four league games, left the unbeaten side eight points worse off than at this stage last season

• Bayern are already without several key players, including Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry