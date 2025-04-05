Bayern's Musiala out with hamstring injury, says club

BERLIN : Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala will miss next week's Champions League quarter-final against Inter Milan and will be out for an indefinite period after suffering a hamstring injury in Friday's 3-1 league win over Augsburg, the club said on Saturday.

Attacking midfielder Musiala, who was taken off in the 54th minute, is the latest player to be added to Bayern's injury list in the past weeks after defenders Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito, as well as keeper Manuel Neuer.

"FC Bayern will be without Jamal Musiala for the time being," the club said.

"Following a scan by the German record champions’ medical team, it’s been confirmed the 22-year-old attacker suffered a muscle tear in his left hamstring during the 3-1 win at FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday night."

Bayern have a nine-point advantage over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen in the title race.

They also host Italy's Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final next week.