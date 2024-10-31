Bayern's Musiala scores hat-trick in 4-0 win over Mainz in German Cup

MAINZ, Germany : In-form Jamal Musiala bagged a first half hat-trick to steer Bayern Munich to a 4-0 victory over hosts Mainz 05 on Wednesday and into the German Cup third round.

Germany midfielder Musiala, who also scored in their 5-0 league win over VfL Bochum on Sunday, slotted in from a Harry Kane pass for a second-minute lead after a powerful run down the left by Alphonso Davies.

Musiala headed in the second goal in the 37th from close range.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern, who had lost in the second round in three of the last four German Cup competitions, struck twice more in first-half stoppage time through Leroy Sane and Musiala to kill off the tie.

The visitors took their foot off the gas after the break but Mainz still found no way past the Bayern defence.

Substitute Leon Goretzka thought he had scored another for Bayern with a glancing header but Mainz keeper Robin Zentner pulled off a sensational save to deny the midfielder.

Eintracht Frankfurt also advanced with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach as did Werder Bremen following their 1-0 win over second division's Paderborn.

Fellow Bundesliga club Union Berlin, however, crashed out of the competition after losing 2-0 at third-tier club Arminia Bielefeld.