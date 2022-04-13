Logo
Bayern's Nagelsmann ready for criticism after Champions League exit
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Bayern Munich v FC Salzburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 8, 2022 Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann celebrates their fifth goal REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

13 Apr 2022 04:42PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 04:42PM)
MUNICH, Germany : Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is prepared to face the music following their Champions League quarter-final exit to underdogs Villarreal on Tuesday while also trying to pick his team up to seal the Bundesliga title for some consolation.

The Bavarians suffered a shock 2-1 aggregate loss following a 1-1 draw in Munich on Tuesday and now have only the league title to fight for.

"I don't really know what is coming towards me. But when we lose and are eliminated then that is bound to happen," said Nagelsmann, in his first season at Bayern.

"I am not afraid of that. There are far worse things than that."

The 34-year-old coach, whose team also crashed out of the German Cup in the second round, will try to lift his players ahead of the league game at Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Leaders Bayern are nine points clear with five games left and victory at Bielefeld would all but secure the title.

Bayern are also busy drawing up their transfer plans for the summer with several players likely to leave, among them top scorer Robert Lewandowski.

The first priority, however, is for his team to dig deep and finish the season strongly, especially after the lacklustre performances in their last five league matches which included two draws and a shaky 1-0 win over Augsburg last week.

"I will continue doing my job and prepare for the Bundesliga," said Nagelsmann. "The team has enough experience with both good and bad moments. You win together and you lose together and you have to play the next games together.

"Obviously a big chunk of motivation is now gone after this Champions League elimination," he conceded.

The league title is Bayern's top priority every season and club CEO Oliver Kahn said the focus should now switch to that.

"We will not start shedding tears. Next year we will attack again," Kahn said. "We now have the amazing opportunity to become champions for the 10th consecutive time. We will focus on that and give it all we have."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

