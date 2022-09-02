Bayern's Tel to miss Union match, Choupo-Moting doubtful

MUNICH, Germany : Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel will miss Saturday's top-of-the-table Bundesliga match at Union Berlin but will be fit for next week's Champions League group stage opener against Inter Milan, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Friday.

The French teenager scored his first Bayern goal in their 5-0 German Cup win over Viktoria Cologne on Wednesday.

"He was tackled. He will not be part of the squad for Saturday. He will most likely be ready for next week (Champions League)," Nagelsmann told reporters.

The Bavarians kick off their Champions League group matches away at Inter on Wednesday.

Striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is also doubtful for the match against Union as he is nursing a groin problem.

"We have to see. He is still not at 100 per cent. I'll be happy if he can travel with us," said Nagelsmann.

Leaders Bayern are top on 10 points, ahead on goal difference of second-placed Union, who are enjoying their best ever start to a season.

The Berlin club fired six goals past Schalke 04 last week to make it 11 goals in four league games so far - another club record - with Sheraldo Becker joint top scorer in the Bundesliga with four. Only Bayern have scored more goals.

"Union has had a very good development, especially given that its financial strength is not in the top third of the league," Nagelsmann said.

"They make very good transfers. They play a type of football that's not complicated at all. They defend deep and are good in transition."