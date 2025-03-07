Bayern's third-choice keeper Urbig to make Bundesliga debut, says Kompany

Bayern Munich third-choice goalkeeper Jonas Urbig will make his Bundesliga debut on Saturday with Manuel Neuer and Daniel Peretz injured, coach Vincent Kompany said ahead of VfL Bochum's visit.

Neuer tore his calf muscle celebrating a goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League's last 16. He was replaced by 21-year-old Urbig, who made his Bayern debut.

Back-up keeper Peretz remains unavailable after suffering a kidney contusion in training in January.

"I assume Manuel will need time until the international break to recover but we don't know, it could take longer. We're pleased there's a break coming up. I think that'll help us," Kompany told reporters on Friday.

"I don't want to put any great pressure on Jonas. He's done everything right so far in training and in the match. That should give him confidence ... he's got talent and our trust."

Former Cologne player Urbig joined Bayern in January on a four-and-a-half-year contract after loan spells at Jahn Regensburg and Greuther Fuerth.

Bayern have an eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga while 16th-placed Bochum are currently in the relegation playoff spot. But Kompany said a busy fixture list added to Bayern's challenge, with the team playing its third game within a week.

"We want to be fresh for every game. It's not a choice, but a necessity ... it's about rotation and freshness," he said.

Kompany, whose Burnley side were relegated from the Premier League last term, said he did not underestimate Bochum.

"I was in a relegation battle last season, I know how a club in a relegation battle experiences preparation in a week like this," he said.

"You don't go into a game as a small team to see how good Bayern might be. You're focused on every corner, every duel, every ball.

"I know these games ... are the most dangerous when you go into them thinking it will all just work out. Only tomorrow is of interest to us and is our focus at the moment," he added ahead of Tuesday's Champions League return leg at Leverkusen.