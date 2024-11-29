Bayern's winning run means little ahead of Klassiker at Dortmund, says Kompany

MUNICH, Germany : Bayern Munich have won seven straight matches with as many consecutive clean sheets but coach Vincent Kompany said that is all in the past and will count for nothing in Saturday's Bundesliga 'Klassiker' at Borussia Dortmund.

The Bavarians look to have rediscovered their domestic dominance under Kompany, who is in his first season in charge, after last year's league and cup double by Bayer Leverkusen.

Undefeated in the Bundesliga, Bayern are already six points clear at the top of the table ahead of second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

They have not conceded a goal in their last five league matches and seven across all competitions and have netted 36 times in their 11 Bundesliga matches so far with the league's leading scorer Harry Kane having already bagged 14 league goals this season.

"The last results are gone now. I just want us to win the game tomorrow. It's the Klassiker," Kompany told a press conference on Friday. "I like that these games have this special build-up. We all look forward to these games."

"If you look at the big picture, it's important for us not to look too much at how others see our players. It's how we see them that's important."

Bayern travel to Dortmund with the hosts far from convincing in the league despite their good run in the Champions League.

Hampered by injuries, Dortmund have dropped to fifth in the Bundesliga on 19 points, 10 behind Bayern, after failing to win any of their away matches in the league this season.

But Kompany is preparing to face what he said would be "the best version" of Dortmund no matter their recent Bundesliga results.

Dortmund have won all six Bundesliga home matches.

"Our preparation is for the best version of the team. If they are top then they go high into their pressing game, they are extremely dangerous on the break with their speed on the wings," Kompany said of Dortmund.

"When they are at their best, they are also very, very good at building up the play. It's not going to be an easy game, it'll be tough."