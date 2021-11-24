Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

BBC drop former England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

BBC drop former England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations

BBC drop former England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - August 1, 2019 Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan during a break in play Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

24 Nov 2021 09:00PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 08:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former England captain Michael Vaughan will play no part in the BBC's coverage of the upcoming Ashes series after being named in the racism controversy involving former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq, the broadcaster said on Wednesday.

Rafiq alleged that Vaughan told him and two other players of Asian origin that there were "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it" before a match in 2009. Vaughan has strongly denied the accusation.

"While he is involved in a significant story in cricket, for editorial reasons we do not believe that it would be appropriate for Vaughan to have a role in our Ashes team or wider coverage of the sport at the moment," the BBC said in a statement.

"We require our contributors to talk about relevant topics and his involvement in the Yorkshire story represents a conflict of interest."

Vaughan's management company did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from Reuters.

Vaughan, who has been an analyst with the BBC since 2009, was dropped from a radio show by the broadcaster earlier this month after the allegations came to light.

The five-test Ashes series between England and hosts Australia begins in Brisbane on Dec. 8.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us