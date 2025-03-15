BBC, ITV agree Six Nations rights deal until 2029

The BBC and ITV have agreed a new four-year broadcast deal for the Six Nations, which will remain on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom, organisers announced on Friday.

According to the agreement, which comes into effect from the 2026 edition and will run until 2029, ITV will broadcast 10 games each year including every England fixture, while the BBC will provide coverage of five matches involving Scotland and Wales.

The BBC has also secured the media rights to every fixture of the Women's Six Nations until 2029, as well as the Under-20 competition.

"The significance of these new and innovative free to air partnerships for the Six Nations cannot be overstated," Six Nations Rugby CEO Tom Harrison said in a statement.

"By strengthening rugby's relationships with ITV and the BBC, the sport can continue to give as many fans as possible in the UK access to enjoy live coverage of the Six Nations.

"These partnerships allow us to maximise audience reach whilst generating critical revenue for the game, enabling each Union and Federation to protect and grow the sport in their country in the coming years."

The 2025 edition of the Six Nations will conclude on Saturday. France, who top the standings, face Scotland at the Stade de France in their final match and are odds-on favourites to win the title.