BBL returns to Perth, but international fixtures stay out of reach

PERTH : Perth Scorchers escaped with a six-run win at home against Brisbane Heat on Wednesday, as a mere handful of Big Bash League (BBL) matches shape up to be Western Australia's (WA) only exposure to elite cricket for a second year running.

A tight bowling display by Matthew Kelly (4-28) ensured the Heat fell just shy of the 158-run target, giving the 16,108 spectators something to cheer about after Cricket Australia confirmed on Monday that the state will not host the fifth Ashes test due to pandemic-related restrictions.

Day one of the first test kicked off in Brisbane on Wednesday morning, where Australia bowled England out for 147 before rain ended play.

The relocation of the fifth test represents a significant blow to cricket in WA, which was once a mainstay of the international circuit famous for its fast, bouncy pitches.

Perth has not hosted top-flight cricket since 2019, having also missed out on an Afghanistan test last year and an India women's test two months ago.

Strict border and quarantine controls implemented by the state government have allowed WA to remain one of the few COVID-free jurisdictions in the world.

The prospect of quarantine conditions for players and broadcast staff ultimately proved to be an insurmountable obstacle for the resumption of international cricket.

"Unfortunately, cricket was unable to adhere to the protocols and standards we required for this test," WA premier Mark McGowan said.

"We have come so far throughout the last two years, but we don't want to fall at the last hurdle and compromise the health and safety of our community."

WA's tough restrictions will only be relaxed once the state's double vaccination rate hits 90per cent, expected by early February. It currently sits at 77per cent for those aged 12 and over.

The Scorchers will travel to Sydney and Hobart for their next two matches.

However, the viability of the five remaining BBL games at Perth Stadium, as well as a one-day international between Australia and New Zealand on Jan. 30, hinge on eased border rules.

