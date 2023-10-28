Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bearman earns praise with record-setting F1 drive
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bearman earns praise with record-setting F1 drive

Bearman earns praise with record-setting F1 drive

Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 27, 2023 Haas' Oliver Bearman in action during practice REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

28 Oct 2023 09:45AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY : Oliver Bearman made his Formula One practice debut in Mexico City on Friday and, aged 18, became the youngest British driver to take part in a championship grand prix weekend.

The Ferrari-backed Formula Two driver took over race regular Kevin Magnussen's Ferrari-powered Haas car for the hour-long session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as part of a requirement for teams to give rookies track time.

The team's trackside engineering director Ayao Komatsu said Bearman had exceeded expectations.

"Not that my expectation was low, but that was so professional and he didn't put a foot wrong," he told reporters.

"The communication and the feedback were really good as well. So really, I’ve got nothing to complain about. It was a really impressive FP1."

Bearman will also take part in practice in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next month.

"My first goal was to have a clean session and we did that, so that was the main thing. Secondly, I got up to speed quite fast, I had confidence in the car," said the Briton.

"It was my first time on the soft tyres, my first time doing a long run, and I’ll do better the second time. But for my first FP1 I’m happy."

The previous youngest British driver to take part in a practice session was McLaren's Lando Norris at the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix when he was also 18.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.