Bearman moves closer to a race ban

MONZA, Italy :Haas driver Oliver Bearman moved perilously close to a mandatory one-race ban on Sunday after being handed two penalty points for causing a collision with Williams' Carlos Sainz at the Italian Grand Prix.

The points took his tally for the 12-month period to 10, with 12 triggering a ban.

The Briton now needs to keep a clean slate for the next four Formula One races, with the first of his penalty points expiring in November after the Mexican Grand Prix.

Bearman made his Haas debut in Azerbaijan a year ago after Danish driver Kevin Magnussen was handed a one-race ban for reaching 12 penalty points.