Bearman to replace Magnussen at Haas for Brazil sprint

SAO PAULO :Britain's Oliver Bearman will replace Kevin Magnussen at Haas for the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix sprint after the Danish driver reported sick on Friday.

Bearman is the official reserve and will be racing for the Ferrari-powered team next season. He has already raced for Ferrari and Haas this year.

Friday's track action features an hour-long practice session followed by qualifying for Saturday's sprint.

Haas confirmed Bearman would do the 100km sprint race but could not confirm arrangements beyond that.

Qualifying for Sunday's grand prix follows the sprint on Saturday.

Formula One stewards said separately that they had granted Bearman permission to replace Magnussen until further notice at Interlagos.

Bearman stood in for Magnussen in Azerbaijan last month, after the Dane was banned for a race, and replaced Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in Saudi Arabia in March after the Spaniard suffered appendicitis.

The 19-year-old scored on both occasions, finishing seventh and 10th respectively.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso skipped his media commitments on Thursday after medical treatment in Europe but the team said the Spaniard would take part in practice as scheduled.

