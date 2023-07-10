Logo
Sport

Beaumont and Filer back in England squad for Ashes ODI series
Beaumont and Filer back in England squad for Ashes ODI series
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Women's Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 24, 2023 England's Tammy Beaumont walks after losing her wicket for 208 runs, bowled out by Australia's Ashleigh Gardner REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Women's Ashes - England v Australia - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 22, 2023 England's Lauren Filer reacts REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo
10 Jul 2023 06:32PM (Updated: 10 Jul 2023 06:48PM)
England have recalled Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Filer to their one-day international (ODI) squad for the women's Ashes series against Australia, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Monday, after the pair missed out on the three Twenty20 Internationals.

Beaumont smashed a record 208 runs and Filer took four wickets as England lost to Australia by 89 runs in the one-off test last month.

Fast bowler Filer, 22, could make her ODI debut while Beaumont, who has 103 caps in the format, is set to retake her place at the top of the batting order when the three-match series begins on Wednesday in Bristol.

The hosts came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory in the T20 series and need a clean sweep in the ODIs to reclaim the Ashes for the first time since 2015.

England squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.

Source: Reuters

