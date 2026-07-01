Beccacece bids farewell as Ecuador coach after World Cup exit

MEXICO CITY, June 30 : Sebastian Beccacece bid a heartfelt farewell as Ecuador coach following their 2-0 defeat by Mexico in the World Cup round of 32 on Tuesday, saying he would have liked to continue in the role but that he had failed to deliver on his promises.

Despite entering the knockout stage with renewed momentum following a dramatic comeback victory over Germany, Ecuador could not overcome Mexico's fast start and flawless defensive record.

"Our contract ended with the World Cup. I don't think we were able to achieve the feat we promised: to make this the best World Cup ever. Today it's my turn to say goodbye," Beccacece said after their defeat at a deafening Azteca Stadium.

"That's why I have to leave. I would have liked to continue because what I received from the players and the management warranted the possibility of continuing. But I understand how this works and it hurts, but I think the decision was clear."

Beccacece acknowledged his team were frustrated by an energised Mexican side, who dominated the opening 45 minutes.

"We were outplayed in the first half," he said.

Ecuador improved after the break and enjoyed more possession as they searched for a way back into the contest, but Mexico's defence held firm.

"We fought back, but we couldn't find the goal that would have given us a boost," Beccacece added.

Despite the pain of elimination, the Argentine manager chose to focus on the deep bond forged with his squad and the country during their journey.

Asked about the legacy he leaves behind, Beccacece deflected the praise to his squad.

"The legacy is from the players, because they have been the youngest team of Ecuador," he said.

"I have no complaints, only gratitude to the people and the players," he said. "I received so much gratitude and affection from the bottom of my heart. The boys gave me two beautiful hours after the match and that's what we're left with."