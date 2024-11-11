Becker goal hands Real Sociedad shock win over Barcelona

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain :Barcelona suffered a shock 1-0 LaLiga defeat at Real Sociedad on Sunday that ended their seven-match winning streak in all competitions as Sheraldo Becker scored for the Basque side in the first half.

Leaders Barcelona got their first taste of defeat in over a month and only their second in their domestic season after they were dominated throughout the match by the home side who wasted several chances.

Heading into the match, Barca had the most prolific attack in Europe's top five leagues with 40 goals as well in the Champions League with 15, yet Hansi Flick's side finished the game having had no shots on target.

Barcelona still lead the standings on 33 points, six ahead Real Madrid who have a game in hand in second place, while Atletico Madrid are third on 26 points. Real Sociedad are eighth on 18 points.

Missing teenager Lamine Yamal, who had not fully recovered from a right ankle injury suffered in their Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday, Barca thought they had opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

Robert Lewandowski fired home a rebound from inside the box, but the goal was ruled out by the VAR, who spotted the Polish striker was marginally offside in the build up.

Real Sociedad then took control of the match and, after Barca goalkeeper Inaki Pena made a fine save to deny a Mikel Oyarzabal free kick, Becker beat the offside trap to race on to a Luka Sucic header before slotting a tidy finish just inside the post in the 33rd minute.

The home side squandered chance after chance as they overran a chaotic Barcelona defence and the visitors were lucky to get to halftime not losing by a wider margin after Oyarzabal missed a sitter just before the break.

Becker also wasted three golden opportunities early in the second half and Barca goalkeeper Pena made several critical saves to deny efforts by Oyarzabal, Take Kubo and Brais Mendez.

Real continued to dominate but failed to turn their superiority into goals and almost paid the price as Barca went close in the 57th minute.

Fermin Lopez tried his luck with a strike from the edge of the box which deflected off a defender and almost wrongfooted the home side's goalkeeper Alex Remiro, who was quick to recover and palm away the effort for a corner.

"Real Sociedad are a team that presses very well. It was very difficult for us to put the ball in play," Barcelona's Pedri told Movistar Plus.

"We weren't accurate today and I think it'll be a one-day thing. The team is doing well and it's nothing to worry about.

"In the second half we didn't have any clarity. We have to analyse it and keep working after the international break. We're doing well and we're still in the lead."