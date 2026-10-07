Bednarek backs India's 2036 Games bid after embracing country's culture

BENGALURU, Oct 7 : Kenny Bednarek knows his days as a sprinter will likely be long gone by the time the 2036 Olympics come around, but the American says he will definitely be watching from the stands if India is chosen to host the global sports showpiece in 10 years' time.

The 27-year-old, who won silver in the 200 meters at the Tokyo and Paris Games, is in a relationship with Indian golfer Sharmila Nicollet and says the country's rich mix of cultures, languages and traditions would make it the ideal Olympic host.

"I actually like that idea," he told Reuters in a video interview.

"I've always said that to be able to have an Olympics or a world championships in India or anywhere else in the world would be nice just because part of being in sports is to travel the world and see different cultures.

"Being in a place like India ... it's one of the best places to do that. They have so many different languages and food. I've been there. I have an Indian girlfriend. I just love the culture every time I go there."

Bednarek's comments came before the International Olympic Committee confirmed on Tuesday that India was one of seven countries in the running to host the 2036 Games.

The world's most populous nation is seeking to stage its first Olympics and is up against Germany, Qatar, Hungary, South Korea, South Africa and Turkey.

Los Angeles will stage the 2028 Olympics with Brisbane hosting four years later.

India hopes to showcase its ability to successfully deliver a large-scale multisport event by hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad and is also bidding to hold the 2038 Asian Games in the western city.

"It would definitely be exciting if they can get that done for 2036," Bednarek added of the Olympic bid.

"I don't think I'll be there running, but I'll be there for sure watching."