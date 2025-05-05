Bednarek, McLaughlin-Levrone win second Grand Slam titles as startup picks up pace

Americans Kenny Bednarek and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone each smashed their way to a second straight Grand Slam Track title on Sunday, as the novel circuit wrapped up its Miami meet in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

The Michael Johnson-fronted startup lured top talent with big prize money and after facing criticism over poor attendance at its inaugural Kingston meet, the fans turned up at Ansin Sports Complex for the second of four meets set for this year.

Bednarek, who won Saturday's 100 metres in a wind-aided 9.79 seconds, clinched the men's short sprints group on Sunday when he broke the tape in the 200 metres in 19.84, nearly three-tenths of a second ahead of Briton Zharnel Hughes.

"I'm going to be dominant this year," said the 26-year-old twice Olympic silver medalist, who is $200,000 richer with his wins in Miami and Kingston. "I'm right where I need to be."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Grand Slam offers a twist on the traditional track meet, as athletes face off in 12 groups - men's and women's short sprints, long sprints, short hurdles, long hurdles, short distance and long distance - and compete in two races per meet.

The point totals from those runs determine the champion of each group, with a maximum of 12 points up for grabs per race.

The 400-metre hurdles record-holder McLaughlin-Levrone won her signature event on Friday and jogged through the finish of the 400-metre flat in 49.69 on Sunday - nearly two seconds ahead of American heptathlete Anna Hall - to win the long hurdles group.

Grant Fisher, who picked up a pair of bronze medals in Paris, added to the home crowd's joy as he clinched the men's long distance group with 20 points total after a gutsy 13:40.32 win in the 5,000 metres.

Fisher made a break for it with four laps to go and ran a scorching 3:57 over the final mile after finishing runner-up in Friday's 3,000 metres.

"I wanted to turn this into a strength race, which is my specialty," said Fisher, who also won in Kingston. "Today I turned it into my race and got it done."

Dominican 400 metre Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino swept the women's long sprints group, winning the 200 metre in a national record 22.30 on Sunday after taking her signature event on Friday, while the 2022 world champion Alison dos Santos stayed unbeaten in the men's long hurdles group.

Ethiopia's twice indoor gold winner Freweyni Hailu took the women's short distance group with 18 points, Kenyan Agnes (18) Ngetich won the women's long distance and American Trey Cunningham (24) took the men's short hurdles.