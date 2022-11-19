'Where's the party?' Some football fans disappointed by World Cup stadium booze ban in Qatar

DOHA: Disbelief, dismay and disappointment.

Mexican fans Luis Riquelme and Alejandro Ortiz were crestfallen when this reporter broke the news to them on Friday (Nov 18) afternoon that no alcoholic beer will be sold to fans around any of the eight World Cup stadiums.

"It's not like you want to be drunk or something ... It's part of the (football culture)," said Mr Riquelme, who had arrived in Doha on Friday (Nov 18).

"It's like when I watch the Champions League in my house in the middle of the week ... I've got to get a beer. If you go to a stadium, there is no way you don't drink a beer."

Football's governing body FIFA on Friday announced that no alcoholic beer will be sold to fans around any of the eight World Cup stadiums following "discussions" with hosts Qatar.