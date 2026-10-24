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Beier sends Dortmund top as Leipzig rout Elversberg
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Beier sends Dortmund top as Leipzig rout Elversberg

Beier sends Dortmund top as Leipzig rout Elversberg
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Elversberg - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - October 24, 2026 RB Leipzig's Romulo celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Beier sends Dortmund top as Leipzig rout Elversberg
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Elversberg - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - October 24, 2026 RB Leipzig's Tidiam Gomis scores their first goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Beier sends Dortmund top as Leipzig rout Elversberg
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Elversberg - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - October 24, 2026 RB Leipzig's Christoph Baumgartner celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
24 Oct 2026 11:57PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2026 02:44AM)
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DORTMUND, Germany, Oct 24 : Maximilian Beier scored a superb winner as Borussia Dortmund went top of the Bundesliga with a 1-0 home victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, while RB Leipzig swept aside promoted Elversberg 4-0 after a rampant second-half display.

Dortmund have 17 points from their seven matches, three points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich, who have a game in hand and play on Sunday at Freiburg.

The home side had been frustrated until Beier picked up the ball on the edge of the box, made space for the shot and curled his effort into the far corner of the net.

The result ends a run of consecutive draws for Dortmund and is another clean sheet for a side who have conceded only four goals this season.

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CARDOSO DOUBLE

Romulo Cardoso scored twice for RB Leipzig in their thumping win, while Tidiam Gomis and Christoph Baumgartner, in his first Bundesliga game of the season after injury, were also on target.

Elversberg have acquitted themselves well in their maiden top-flight season but were well beaten.

Werder Bremen climbed to sixth with a 3-2 victory at Mainz as a pair of Niclas Fuellkrug penalties inside the opening 25 minutes gave them the perfect start.

Mainz pulled back a goal but Ludovit Reis made it 3-1 and despite the hosts netting again, Bremen were able to hold on for the win.

Fuellkrug took his tally of goals this season to eight and leads the scorers' charts in the Bundesliga having scored in his last six league matches.

Rayan Philippe netted a winning goal two minutes from the end as Paderborn moved out of the bottom three with a 1-0 win at home to Hamburg. 

Philippe joined Paderborn on loan from Hamburg this season and came off the bench against his parent club, choosing not to celebrate despite the enormity of the goal for his side.

There was a goal and a red card each for Augsburg and Union Berlin as they drew 1-1.

Both teams were down to 10 men before the first goal was scored as Felix Uduokhai got his marching orders for Union and Juma Bah was sent off for the home side.

Han-Noah Massengo put the hosts ahead in the 71st minute but they had to settle for a point when Janik Haberer equalised for the visitors three minutes later.

Cologne and Schalke played out a 0-0 draw, a result that left Schalke in the bottom three.

Source: Reuters
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