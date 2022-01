Beijing 2022 eases COVID-19 measures for Olympic Games-related personnel: IOC

BEIJING : The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has adjusted its COVID-19 countermeasures, a statement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday (Jan 24).

The changes include the threshold for being classed as positive for COVID-19 being eased and the time period for which a person is deemed a close contact being reduced from 14 to 7 days.

The changes have come into effect immediately and apply retrospectively, the statement said.