Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Beijing 2022 eases COVID-19 measures for Olympic Games-related personnel: IOC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Beijing 2022 eases COVID-19 measures for Olympic Games-related personnel: IOC

Beijing 2022 eases COVID-19 measures for Olympic Games-related personnel: IOC

Volunteers look at Olympic pins at the Main Press Centre ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

24 Jan 2022 02:49PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 04:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has adjusted its COVID-19 countermeasures, a statement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday (Jan 24).

The changes include the threshold for being classed as positive for COVID-19 being eased and the time period for which a person is deemed a close contact being reduced from 14 to 7 days.

The changes have come into effect immediately and apply retrospectively, the statement said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ic

Related Topics

COVID-19 Olympics Beijing 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us