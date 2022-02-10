Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Beijing 2022 olympics organiser reports 9 new covid-19 cases on Feb 9
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Beijing 2022 olympics organiser reports 9 new covid-19 cases on Feb 9

Beijing 2022 olympics organiser reports 9 new covid-19 cases on Feb 9

FILE PHOTO: A waiter wears personal protective equipment (PPE) in a restaurant of a closed loop hotel designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

10 Feb 2022 11:21AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 11:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Thursday that a total of 9 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb 9.

Six of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Three others were among those already in the “closed loop” bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, and all three were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us