Conflict zone to slalom for India's only Beijing Olympian

NEW DELHI: At the age of four, Arif Mohammad Khan put on skis for the first time, just a few kilometres from the Line of Control that divides the disputed, conflict-ridden region of Kashmir.

It was to be the start of a difficult journey that will culminate in him being the only athlete from India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, when the Beijing Winter Olympics begin on Friday (Feb 4).

Skiing is in the family. Arif's father runs a ski shop and tour company in Gulmarg in Indian-administered Kashmir, one of the world's highest ski resorts that offers the chance to ski deep, fresh powder.

It is reachable only by helicopter, and the Himalayan views are breathtaking.

But the Muslim-majority region has been split between India and Pakistan since independence in 1947, with the nuclear-armed neighbours both claiming it in full and fighting two of their three wars over it.

Territory controlled by Pakistan is visible from Gulmarg's highest sections, and the area has seen violence in the past.

"There have been real difficulties going through the long-lasting conflict and many other issues," said Arif, 31.

"But if you have a dream and you want to live with your dream, nobody could stop you really," he added, speaking from training in Austria.

"You have to be brave."

Arif showed early promise on the slopes, winning gold in his first appearance at the national junior championship at 12.

Despite being home to part of the world's highest mountain range, winter sports barely figure in cricket-obsessed India's sporting interests. The country has previously sent only 15 athletes to the Winter Games.

Usually short of the money needed for travel, Arif's training and competitive activities in Europe have been largely funded by friends and family.

And the conflict affects everyone who lives in Kashmir.

Rebel groups have fought Indian forces for more than three decades, demanding independence or merger with Pakistan, while Delhi accuses Islamabad of facilitating cross-border attacks in the territory, something it denies.

The insurgency erupted in 1989 - at times gunfights and deaths occurred on what are now Gulmarg's slopes - and for around 15 years, tourism was reduced to a trickle, hammering the Khan family business.