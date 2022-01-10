Do not help crashed Winter Olympics vehicles, Beijing police warn

BEIJING: Beijing police have warned residents not to help any Winter Olympics vehicle if it is involved in a crash - to avoid breaching the Games' strict "bubble" against COVID-19.

China's capital will host next month's Olympics in a "closed loop", ensuring that no athletes or other participants come into contact with the public.

Authorities closed up the bubble last week, meaning that thousands of staff, volunteers, cleaners, cooks and coach drivers will be cocooned for weeks with no access to the outside world.

The measures - part of China's bid to maintain its zero-COVID strategy - are so strict that Beijing police issued a statement saying that locals should not even rush to help an Olympics vehicle should it crash.

"In case of traffic accidents with special vehicles for the Winter Olympics, please pay attention to maintaining a safe distance," Beijing's Traffic Management Bureau said in a post on the Twitter-like Weibo.

"Do not make contact with vehicles or personnel in them and wait for professionals to arrive at the scene."