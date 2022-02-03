Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Beijing Games see 55 COVID-19 cases on Feb 2, highest daily tally
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

scams Omicron COVID-19 Wellness Malaysia In Focus China climate change North Korea

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Beijing Games see 55 COVID-19 cases on Feb 2, highest daily tally

Beijing Games see 55 COVID-19 cases on Feb 2, highest daily tally

Staff wearing full body suits as protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk along the track of the National Sliding Centre at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, February 1, 2022. Picture taken February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

03 Feb 2022 11:12AM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 11:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : A total of 55 new COVID-19 infections were found among Olympic Games-related personnel on Feb. 2, the chair of the Beijing 2022 medical expert panel said on Thursday, the highest daily tally so far.

Twenty-nine cases were found among new airport arrivals, Brian McCloskey told the International Olympic Committee session, while 26 were among those in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us