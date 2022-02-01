Logo
Beijing Olympics says 24 new COVID cases detected among games-related personnel on Jan 31
Medical personnel wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sit rink-side as Czech ice hockey team trains at the National Indoor Stadium ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/David W Cerny

01 Feb 2022 11:38AM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 11:38AM)
BEIJING : The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that a total of 24 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Jan. 31.

Eighteen of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Six others were among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or a team official, the notice said.

(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

