Freestyle skiing: China's Gu beats 'Air France' Ledeux to win Bir Air gold
Freestyle skiing: China's Gu beats 'Air France' Ledeux to win Bir Air gold
2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Big Air - Final - Run 3 - Big Air Shougang, Beijing, China - Feb 8, 2022. Gu Ailing Eileen of China in action. (Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble)
2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Big Air - Final - Run 2 - Big Air Shougang, Beijing, China - Feb 8, 2022. Gu Ailing Eileen of China in action. (Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)
2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Big Air - Final - Run 2 - Big Air Shougang, Beijing, China - Feb 8, 2022. Gu Ailing Eileen of China reacts after her run. (Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)
2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Big Air - Final - Run 1 - Big Air Shougang, Beijing, China - Feb 8, 2022. Gu Ailing Eileen of China reacts after her run. (Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)
08 Feb 2022 11:10AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2022 11:52AM)
BEIJING: Chinese teenager Eileen Gu landed a tricky jump for the first time to become the first freeski Big Air Olympic champion at the Beijing Winter Games on Tuesday (Feb 8).

The US born Gu landed a 1620, a trick only France's Tess Ledeux, who settled for silver, had achieved in competition before, in the final run.

Ledeux was leading after two runs but pressure got to the Big Air World Cup leader and she struggled on her final jump.

Swiss Mathilde Gremaud took the bronze.

Catch the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 LIVE with nine dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/Beijing2022 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: Reuters/ng

