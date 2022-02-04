Canada's Parrot ready to fly at Beijing Winter Olympics after cancer comeback

ZHANGJIAKOU, Hebei: Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot said that chemotherapy left him "at zero per cent" when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 - now he is going for gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Parrot said that quitting snowboarding was "never an option" despite learning that he had Hodgkin's lymphoma just months after winning silver in slopestyle at the Pyeongchang Games.

Instead, he used the prospect of competing in his third Olympics as "a huge motivation" to recover.

That will become a reality when the slopestyle competition kicks off on Saturday (Feb 5), a day after the Beijing Games begin.

"It was a lot of work," the 27-year-old told AFP after training in the mountain city of Zhangjiakou, where snowboarding events will be held.

"Chemotherapy puts you down at zero per cent - no more muscles, no more cardio, no more energy. I had to build all that back up."

Parrot was out of snowboarding for around six months as he underwent chemotherapy, returning to competition in late 2019.

He quickly got back into the winning habit with X Games titles in Norway and Aspen, and even finished first in the test event for the Beijing Games.

He has his sights set on gold when the competition begins for real, but he said that just reaching the Games was a victory in itself.

"It was a huge motivation - I was out of snowboarding for over six months and snowboarding is my life, what I have done every day since I was nine years old," he said.

"To go back competing at the Olympics was definitely a huge motivation for me to beat cancer."