Juggling family and training, Gu looks to third Olympic medal

ZHANGJIAKOU, Hebei: Eating a pork bun after winning silver in the women's freeski slopestyle final on Tuesday (Feb 15), home favourite Eileen Gu was already looking to the halfpipe contest later this week, where she will again aim for gold.

Gu, 18, told a throng of reporters that she had "no other time to eat" as she ate a bun out of a plastic container handed to her by her mother.

The San Francisco-born athlete, who competed in the United States team as a child but switched to compete for China in 2019, has been juggling training and competing in a trifecta of events at the Beijing Games.

Gu, who won the Big Air gold last week, said that she was feeling "really good" ahead of the halfpipe event, which begins with qualifications on Thursday, though she was struggling to find time to practise.

"I'm probably going to miss this practice too right now, but hopefully I can get into the pipe for a little bit," she said.

The teenager said that she was particularly looking forward to the halfpipe because her grandmother was arriving to cheer her on.

"My grandma is coming out today, so she's going to watch me compete in the halfpipe, which means the world to me," Gu told the reporters after taking a bite from her bun.

"She's never watched me compete before, so hopefully I can put on a good show for her," she said.