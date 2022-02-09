Logo
Hwang gives South Korea first short track medal in Beijing with 1,500m gold
Hwang gives South Korea first short track medal in Beijing with 1,500m gold

South Korea's Hwang Dae-heon celebrates winning the Beijing Winter Olympics men's 1,500m short track speed skating A final at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb 9, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana)

09 Feb 2022 10:33PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 10:36PM)
BEIJING: Hwang Dae-heon claimed South Korea's first short track speed skating medal at the Beijing Olympics when he won the men's 1,500m in a tight finish on Wednesday (Feb 9).

Hwang, who had been eliminated in the semi-finals of the 1,000m on Monday after being disqualified, clocked a time of 2 minutes 9.219 seconds to beat Canada's Steven Dubois by 0.035 seconds - the tip of a blade.

Semen Elistratov took the bronze medal for the Russian Olympic Committee 0.013 seconds further back after all three skaters had raised their fists in the air in celebration.

South Korea, short track's dominant nation, had not won a single medal after three events at the Capital Indoor Stadium, blaming their poor results on alleged biased refereeing. 

Source: Reuters/kg

