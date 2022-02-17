Logo
Canada reclaim ice hockey golden crown, US take silver
2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Women's Gold Medal Game - Canada v United States - Wukesong Sports Centre, Beijing, China - February 17, 2022. Canada players celebrate in a huddle after winning the gold medal game. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Alex Carpenter of the United States and Abby Roque of the United States in action with Micah Zandee-hart of Canada, Ann-renee Desbiens of Canada, Rebecca Johnston of Canada and Ashton Bell of Canada. (Photo: Reuters/David W Cerny)
Abby Roque of the United States looks dejected as Canada players celebrate victory. (Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)
A Canada player with the Canada flag draped around their back. (Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)
17 Feb 2022 02:42PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 02:51PM)
BEIJING: Canada beat the United States 3-2 to win the women’s ice hockey final at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday (Feb 17), reclaiming the gold medal the Americans had taken from them four years ago in Pyeongchang.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice, including the game winner, after Canadian sharpshooter Sarah Nurse got the team going midway through the first period, as an outgunned US team recorded 40 shots on goal to Canada’s 21 across the entire affair but were unable to convert where it counted.

Four-time Olympian Hilary Knight got the United States on the board with a shorthanded effort with less than four minutes to go in the second and the Americans converted on a power play with 13 seconds to go in the third after pulling their goalie.

Finland defeated Switzerland the previous day to take bronze.

Source: Reuters/zl

