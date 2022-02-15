Ice hockey: Germany out, debutants Denmark reach quarter-finals

BEIJING: Defending silver medallists Germany crashed out of the Beijing Winter Games men's ice hockey competition while Olympic debutants Denmark moved on to the quarter-finals on Tuesday (Feb 15) as the tournament lived up to its unpredictable billing.

Germany, who were the surprise package of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, made a shock exit after falling 4-0 to Slovakia in the qualification round while Olympic newcomers Denmark assumed the spoiler role, advancing after edging Latvia 3-2.

"They were hard on us, they won more battles, and that’s how you win hockey games - and we just didn’t do it consistently enough throughout the game," said German forward Tom Kuhnhackl. "Obviously this tournament didn’t go as we planned it, as we expected it, but that’s just a small setback.

"We’ve got to work on small details, and we’re just going to come back even stronger.”

Germany was outworked at both ends of the rink by the Slovakians, and when they did get a scoring chance, could not get a puck past netminder Patrik Rybar, who made 21 saves to earn the shutout.

Libor Hudacek had the only goal in a tight-checking opening period before Slovakia took control in the second when Peter Cehlarik and Michal Kristof scored 1:44 apart.

Captain Marek Hrivik closed out the scoring in the third.