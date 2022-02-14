Russian skater Valieva cleared to continue at Olympics despite doping

BEIJING: Russian teenage figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva was on Monday (Feb 14) cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to continue competing in the Beijing Olympics despite failing a doping test.

CAS said that it had rejected appeals by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union to have the suspension of the 15-year-old reinstated.

The prodigious Valieva, who has not been cleared of doping, is now able to take part in the singles event that begins on Tuesday and will be favourite to win.

CAS cited "exceptional circumstances" for its decision, including her status as a "protected person" - in other words, a minor.

Matthieu Reeb, CAS director general, said: "The panel considered that preventing the athlete to compete in the Olympic Games would cause her irreparable harm in these circumstances."

CAS also emphasised that "there were serious issues of untimely notification" of the test result.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) hailed the decision, but its United States counterpart said that it was "disappointed by the message this decision sends".

"This appears to be another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia," the US Olympic Committee said.