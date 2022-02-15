Tearful Valieva 'tired emotionally' by doping scandal ahead of competition

BEIJING: Tearful Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva said that she was "tired emotionally" after days of scandal over her failed doping test, as the teenager prepares to compete in the women's singles event at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday (Feb 15).

Valieva was favourite for gold going into the Beijing Games, but a week into them it emerged that she had tested positive in December for the banned substance trimetazidine, which boosts endurance.

"These last few days have been very difficult for me," the 15-year-old told Russian television on Monday night.

Earlier that day, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she could carry on competing in Beijing despite the positive test. But the International Olympic Committee has said that there will be no medal ceremony if she wins a singles medal.

"I am happy but at the same time tired emotionally," Valieva said.

Starting to cry, she added: "These are tears of happiness, but also it seems sadness.

"At the same time, I'm of course happy to be at the Olympics and to try and represent my country. I hope I will do my best."