Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ski jumping: Lindvik takes large hill gold for Norway
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ski jumping: Lindvik takes large hill gold for Norway

Ski jumping: Lindvik takes large hill gold for Norway

Marius Lindvik of Norway reacts during the Beijing Winter Olympics men's individual large hill ski jumping final round at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb 12, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)

12 Feb 2022 08:49PM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 09:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZHANGJIAKOU, Hebei: Norway's Marius Lindvik delivered a monster 151.3-point second jump to snatch the gold medal in a high-quality men's Olympic large hill ski jumping event on Saturday (Feb 12), denying Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi a golden double.

Kobayashi, fresh from winning the normal hill title last weekend, set the standard again in the first round with a 142m jump for 147 points.

Lindvik, who led the way in Friday’s qualifying session, also continued the hot streak of form that brought him three World Cup wins in January, posting 144.8 points to sit in second place.

The Norwegian then delivered a superlative last effort to reach a tally of 296.1, and though Kobayashi produced the next-best jump of the round, he fell just short on 292.8.

Germany's World Cup leader Karl Geiger, a disappointing 15th in the normal hill, was sitting back in sixth place, more than 10 points off the pace at the halfway stage, but his 144.6 effort earned him the bronze medal.

Poland's Kamil Stoch, rediscovering his best form after an ankle injury disrupted his bid for a third successive gold in the event, finished fourth.

Related:

Catch the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 LIVE with nine dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/Beijing2022 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Beijing Winter Olympics skiing Norway

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us