Beijing Games to bring in more spectators as COVID-19 under control

BEIJING: China will invite more spectators to attend the Winter Olympics as the COVID-19 situation is under control within the "closed-loop" bubble, which separates all event personnel from the public, an official from the Beijing organisers said on Tuesday (Feb 8).

China did not sell tickets to the public amid concerns over the spread of the pandemic but selected a number of spectators from targeted groups of people who are required to undertake strict COVID-19 prevention measures.

The Tokyo Summer Games took place without spectators due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Before the Winter Olympics, organisers hoped for capacities of at least 30 per cent at venues with some events, such as the opening ceremony and some outdoor sports, having larger numbers.

"In the next step, we will bring in more spectators based on demand, because the current COVID-19 situation within the 'closed loop' is under control," Huang Chun, a director from the Beijing organisers' pandemic prevention and control office, said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The spectators will be separated from athletes and other people in the closed-loop by going in and out through specific gates and sitting in the designated area at Games venues.

They must also have taken multiple COVID-19 tests and weeks-long health checks before and after the events.

No quarantine is required after watching the events, but the spectators are not advised to go to crowded places, said Yan Jiarong, a spokeswoman for the Beijing organisers.