Chinese teen star Su Yiming adds Olympic snowboard gold to silver
China's Su Yiming celebrates winning the snowboard Big Air gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Photo: AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev)

15 Feb 2022 03:55PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 03:55PM)
BEIJING: China's 17-year-old Su Yiming became the host nation's latest hero after adding snowboard Big Air gold on Tuesday (Feb 15) to the silver he won last week.

The teenager scorched to the Big Air title with a runaway score of 182.50 to win his second medal at the Games, having been unlucky to have only come away with silver in last week's slopestyle competition.

Su took a dominant gold ahead of Norway's Mons Roisland, on 171.75, with Canada's Max Parrot - the slopestyle winner - taking bronze with 170.25.

Su has competed in just six World Cup events, but he has already become the first men's snowboarding Olympic medallist in China's history.

He is a former child actor who appeared in the epic action movie The Taking of Tiger Mountain when he was eight years old before deciding to fully dedicate himself to snowboarding.

Catch the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 LIVE with nine dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/Beijing2022 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: AFP/kg

