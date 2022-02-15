Valieva saga revives age-old concerns in figure skating

From figure skating trailblazer to lightning rod for doping criticism at the Olympics, Russian Kamila Valieva has endured a mental and physical test that few 15-year-old girls will ever endure.

As the global spotlight dazzles on the elfin teenager, uncomfortable questions swirl around the sport and whether or not the minimum age for competitors - currently 15 - needs to be raised.

American Mariah Bell skated in the women's singles on Tuesday (Feb 15), and as she left the ice took a swipe at minors competing on the biggest stage.

"I absolutely believe that there should be an age limit," the 25-year-old said, when asked if the limit should be 17.

"I know for me, personally, I know when you’re growing there’s a lot of changes happening. There are minors competing ... that's a whole different thing."

On Tuesday, Valieva finished top in the short programme of the women's competition, dominating the event only a day after being cleared to skate by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, a decision that sparked global condemnation.

Child stars are hardly new in figure skating, and teenagers have won the women's singles gold medal in six of the past seven Olympics.

However, Valieva's positive drug test has shone light on a world where children are trained relentlessly in the pursuit of medals, and then quickly disappear as puberty changes their bodies and their results decline.

The treadmill of child figure skating champions has only quickened in recent years with the emergence of a dominant Russian programme spearheaded by Valieva's coach Eteri Tutberidze.

The 47-year-old's teenage prodigies are among few female skaters who can execute the quadruple jumps that produce high scores in competition and offer a key advantage.

Biomechanics experts say that younger skaters may have an advantage with the quad because their narrow hips and shoulders could help them rotate faster in the air.

It's a formula that has proved hugely successful for Russian figure skating while often leaving a short shelf-life for the athletes concerned.

Swedish skater Josefin Taljegard said that was something that needs to be addressed.

Pushing back on the suggestion the age limit should be lifted, she said: "It is difficult to answer because we don't want the junior (world championships) to be better than the normal worlds.

"It's not like Valieva isn't good at performing," the 26-year-old added. "If it was only the jumps, then maybe, but they're good at everything, so it's so hard to say. Maybe instead of putting a lower age limit, encouraging people to stay in the sport a little bit longer."